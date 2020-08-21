ESSEX, Vt. – Heidi Lynn Hewins, 57, died unexpectedly at her home in Essex, Vermont on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Her family remembers her as a loving mother, sister and a devoted companion to Dennis. She was born May 1, 1963, the daughter of Albert F. Hewins, Sr. and Barbara (Crockett) Hewins.

She attended schools in Turner, Maine and studied Culinary Arts at Job Corps in Bangor, Maine. She worked at Powell’s Diner in Essex, Vt., with her “Mom and Dad” Pearl and Larry Farley, until it closed. Heidi loved life. She and Dennis took long drives touring Vermont and they often visited relatives in Maine, going camping, and attending family events. She always kept in touch and remembered all family birthdays, anniversaries, names of all her nieces, nephews, and their children. Heidi loved shopping, always looking for a bargain. She had an infectious laugh. Her Facebook page was filled with only positive thoughts, quotes and advice.

Heidi is survived by her son, Christopher Brown, her lifelong partner, Dennis Farley, both of Vermont, seven brothers and sisters: Albert Hewins, Jr. (Deana), Belinda Lee (Dave), Cindy Bachelder (Frank), Darlene Brelsford, Eric Hewins (June), Frank Hewins (Fran), Gloria Scott (Randy), her sister Laurie of Norway, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Melody Sawyer, Toby Rose, Eileen Langlin, Joseph Coleman and Arthur Lee, whom she loved as brothers and sisters. She is predeceased by her mothers and fathers, Barbara and Albert Hewins, Sr., and Ruth and Nelson Rose. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral service will be held 1PM, Sunday, September 13, at BRAGDON~FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Interment Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106, Leeds, Maine.

Guest Book

« Previous