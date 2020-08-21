I support Fenwick Fowler as a candidate for Franklin County commissioner.

Following the decision three years ago by the current county commissioners to eliminate county funding for public service nonprofits, Fowler gathered a diverse group to discuss how the vital work those groups provided for our communities could be re-established. His recognition of local needs, developed during his 40 years at Western Maine Community Action, enables him to understand why such services are essential, how they benefit our citizens and what needs to be done to reinstate them.

His commitment to the needs of ordinary citizens, combined with his understanding of the necessity of public support for many service organizations, make him a superb candidate.

I encourage people to vote, either by absentee ballot or in person, on Nov. 3 and place a positive check by the name Fenwick Fowler.

John Rosenwald, Farmington