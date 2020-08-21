LEWISTON – Leola J. Gendreau, 86, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. She was born on Feb. 13, 1934 in Lewiston to Albert and Lea (Gagne) Caron.

Leola graduated from Lewiston High School in 1952 and graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital Nursing School in 1955. She loved nursing and she dedicated her life to helping and caring for others. After retiring she continued her passion and volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital for over 20 years.

Leola married Herve J. Gendreau on Oct. 3, 1959. They were married for 59 years.

Leola enjoyed going to the ocean and experiencing the peace of the ocean. She along with her husband and daughters would often visit Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth and Old Orchard Beach Sundays. She loved to cook and brought joy to her family doing so. Her family will forever cherish the wonderful meals and favorite foods she effortlessly prepared. Leola enjoyed her time with family and often traveled out of state to visit her daughters and grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and brothers, Florian and Reginald Caron and sister, Joanne Caron.

Survivors include three daughters, Denise Zdobnikow and husband Nick of Greenwich, N.Y., Diane Humphrey and husband Joseph of Chepachet, R.I., and Kathleen Anderson and husband Jonathan of Sutton, Mass.; six grandchildren, Ashley and Sarah Zdobnikow; Ami and Matthew Humphrey; and Vanessa and Jacqueline Anderson; sister, Sonya Turcotte; and three godchildren, Janelle Turcotte-Anzorena, Kathleen Brown and Lisa Weeks.

Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, Aug. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 207-784-4023. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Leola’s life will be celebrated in the Upper Church of the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul on Monday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. To attend the Mass please contact the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home and register. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

