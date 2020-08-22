Farmington — The annual Battle for Breast Cancer field hockey event wasn’t able to take place in its usual way this year with a round robin at Thomas College, but fundraising nonetheless did happen raising $8,681 for uninsured or under-insured people seeking care at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center.

Assistance paying for out-of-pocket expenses for diagnostic breast imaging, biopsies, lab services, surgical consultations, and post-surgical garments are just some of the examples of how the money has been used.

According to organizer Paula Doughty, Skowhegan field hockey coach and a Farmington resident, “When I spoke with my seniors regarding canceling this event they were adamantly opposed, saying more women will need help this year more than ever. So, it went on in a much different format.”

An important component of the event this year was the use of an already established Facebook group called “Battle for Breast Cancer.” The page featured daily posts on the Center’s care team members, testimonials, tours, breast cancer prevention and education, sponsorship opportunities, educational videos on screening mammograms, and much more to educate the young women involved.

Seven Central Maine high school field hockey teams: Skowhegan, Mt. Blue, Winthrop, MCI, Messalonskee, Spruce Mountain, and Dexter all committed to raising funds in their communities.

“We’d like give special recognition to our five gold ($500) sponsors: Anonymous, Taylor and Daughter trucking, David & Lori Gile, Maine Market Refrigeration, LLC, and the Shuman Family in honor of Anastasia Shuman. Five silver ($250) sponsors included: EL Vining and Son, John & Amy Reichenbach, the Hyde/Salisbury family in memory of Susan Phillips, Jordan Lumber, and John M. Doughty Plumbing Co.,” said Jill Gray, director of marketing, communications and development.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers. The center is a department of Franklin Memorial Hospital, part of the MaineHealth family, and has locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.

