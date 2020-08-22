Androscoggin County

• Duane Thomas, 31, of Litchfield, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, criminal speeding and operating after suspension, 12:40 a.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street in Sabattus.

• Austin Bean, 35, of Leeds, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 2:11 p.m. Saturday at 7 Abenaki Way in Turner.

Auburn

• Jeffrey Bean, 30, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 7:15 p.m. Friday at 16 Chestnut St.

Lewiston

• Douglas Gosselin, 48, of Lewiston, on charges of obstructing government administration and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 8:30 p.m Friday on Farwell Street.

• Tyler Bazinet, 27, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:57 a.m. Saturday in Sabattus Street.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles