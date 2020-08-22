Androscoggin County
• Duane Thomas, 31, of Litchfield, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication, criminal speeding and operating after suspension, 12:40 a.m. Saturday on Sabattus Street in Sabattus.
• Austin Bean, 35, of Leeds, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 2:11 p.m. Saturday at 7 Abenaki Way in Turner.
Auburn
• Jeffrey Bean, 30, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 7:15 p.m. Friday at 16 Chestnut St.
Lewiston
• Douglas Gosselin, 48, of Lewiston, on charges of obstructing government administration and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 8:30 p.m Friday on Farwell Street.
• Tyler Bazinet, 27, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:57 a.m. Saturday in Sabattus Street.
