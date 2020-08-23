HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Linda Kay (Davis) Carrier, 71, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at her home in Homestead, Fla.

She was born on March 6, 1949, in Jacksonville, Fla. She grew up in Leeds Junction and attended Monmouth Academy where she graduated in 1967. She attended Auburn Maine School of Commerce, graduating with an associate degree in 1969. She married the love of her life, Laurier Regis Carrier on April 4, 1970. As a new Navy spouse, she accompanied her husband across the world throughout his 26-year career to NAS Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, USS Lawrence Norfolk, Va., Naval Station Washington D.C., Charleston, S.C., Groton, Conn., Subic Bay, Philippines, Key West, Fla., and Homestead, Fla.

As a Navy wife, she ran a tight ship rearing her two children living throughout the world. Her daughter, Dionne Marie Carrier was born in 1972 and now resides in Key West, Fla., with her husband, Michael, raising their two children, Christian, born in 2003, and Ryleigh born in 2008. Her son, Timothy Marc Carrier born in 1975, and wife Sheena reared son, Dylan, born in 2000, daughter, Emma, born in 2010, and youngest son, Mason, born in 2013. They reside in Ocala, Fla.

Linda was very involved with her children when they were growing up, volunteering as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader for many years. If they needed something, she would get out her sewing machine and whip up a masterpiece in a matter of hours.

In 1987, she moved to Key West with her husband and family. She worked on NAS Key West as an assistant manager at the Beach Patio Club on Truman Annex.

Linda resided in Homestead for the last 30 years and managed the Lily of France store in Florida City for five years. She volunteered for the last 10 years as a poll volunteer in Homestead at Precinct 915 at the William Dickinson Community Center.

Linda loved to visit her grandchildren and catered to their every whim. Linda was also the L.L. Bean Santa for all school backpacks. When family visited, she was always manning the kitchen stove preparing everyone’s favorite dish (Cottage Pie). Sorry no seconds or leftovers, as it was so good! Everyone loved Bebe and Grammie and they and her husband will forever remember how she always put us above herself. We will miss her for all time.

She was predeceased by her father, William R. Davis Sr., and her mother, Kathleen M. Gehm.

In addition to being survived by her husband; children; and grandchildren; she is also survived by her brother, William R. Davis Jr. (Anita) and her nephew and niece, William R. Davis III and Danielle Davis of Philadelphia, Pa.; her brothers-in-law, Gerard Carrier (Eve) of Somersworth, N.H., and Gilles Carrier (Bobby) of Greene; her uncle Stanley Page (Phyllis) of Portland, aunt Beverly Mastroianni (Paul) of Milford, Mass., aunt Betty Fleury of Suffolk County, N.Y.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial viewing will be presented at Branam Funeral Home, 800 North Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030, on August 29, from 12 to 2 p.m. Viewing will be from 12 to 1 p.m.

The family requests donations to The American Cancer Society in her name in lieu of flowers.

