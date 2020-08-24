BUCKFIELD — Residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on the 2020-21 municipal budget and to approve a proposal to increase the number of members serving on the Select Board from three to five.

Buckfield voters have 54 questions on the ballot. Polls at the Buckfield Municipal Center will open at 8 a.m. and close by 8 p.m.

In past years this vote would be conducted during the annual town meeting, but that was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the ballot deals with the budget and the request for funding by municipal departments. Those range from the Fire Department, public works and rescue to the cemetery maintenance, street lights and the Streaked Mountain Snowmobile Club.

Equipment to be purchased includes a new plow truck and a multiuse sidewalk machine for public works, used ambulance and two self-loading stretchers for rescue as well as two SCBAs (air packs) and two masks for the Fire Department.

Article 53 asks voters to approve a proposal to add two members to the Select Board effective July 1, 2021.

The ballot also includes an article asking residents to vote by secret ballot instead of having an open town meeting in 2021.

Select Board Chairwoman Tina Brooks is running for another three-year term. No other names are on the ballot.

No candidate appears on the ballot for Regional School Union 10 director.

