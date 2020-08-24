A boy carries a calf to his van to be driven back to their farm Monday morning after escaping from its pen. The others broke down the fence in pursuit and were finally corralled on the 4th hole at Roy’s All Steak Hamburgers and Golf Center on Route 4. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Cattle wander down Route 4 in Auburn on Monday morning after escaping their pen. The newborn calf wriggled out of its pen and the others broke it down in pursuit. One was herded back by James Sousa, who lives just down the street and drove past and took action. He later helped hold them under the shade of a tree on the fourth hole of Roy's All Steak Hamburgers and Golf Center. The owner drove the calf back to the farm in his van and came back to help walk the other two back to the farm. Several drivers stopped to help halt traffic on Route 4 to allow them to cross over on their short walk back home. The farm owner declined to comment or identify himself but he and a young boy, with help from several good samaritans got them home safely. It's not the first time this has happened.
A disc golfer plays through as cattle wait to be led back home Monday morning.
Cattle walk down Route 4 in Auburn on Monday morning after escaping their pen.
