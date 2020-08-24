U.S. Census taker Matthew Hauske leaves a form at a home in Lewiston on Monday afternoon after talking with the homeowner through an intercom. “I moved to Lewiston from California last year and have been doing this for about two weeks now, he said. “It’s really encouraging that in these COVID times, I have had very few residents being rude or dismissive. But I have an especially tough situation with my designated streets where I have a lot in the Bates College area where students were not here in April when the target date is and now there are new students living there now who have no idea who lived there previously. And then there are many addresses that were once residences but now are academic buildings or other college facilities. But overall it has been a positive experience and doing the best I can while meeting some great residents of this community,” Hauske said. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo