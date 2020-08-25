I absolutely concur with Greg D’Augustine’s letter (Aug. 20) regarding the masking “mandate.” I entered the business he referenced which displayed the “If you’re not wearing a mask we will assume that you have a medical condition.” Not a mask to be seen on a patron’s face. The person who took my order was wearing a mask — around her neck.

I recall the old saying: “There are none so blind as they who will not see.”

At my (used to be) favorite restaurant, the rule was mostly enforced for a week or two when they reopened, but now it is not even going through the motions. It’ll be a while finding my new favorite.

Contrast four businesses who take the rule seriously (that’s right — it still is a rule). Three sell supplies to contractors, builders, tradespersons — as “independent” a clientele as can be found. Yet persisting by signage, example, redirecting store traffic flow and offering mask and hand sanitizer, they have effectively trained their clientele to follow the rules.

Most other establishments have allowed their customers to train them. At our peril.

James Thibodeau, Wales

