Fox Ridge

August 22-23 Senior Club Championships: Championship Flight — 1. Tony Towns 149 2. Gary Caiani 154 3. Moe Ouellette 157; A Flight — 1. Matt Brooker 162 2. Gary Turcotte 169 3. Jim Morin 172.

Martindale

August 21-22 member-guest results: Gross — 1. David Gushee/Nick Luce/Ian Ryan/Samson Guimond 273 2. Shaun McKinnion/Grayson Waterman/Thomas Murray/ Tyler Mathieu 281 2. Russ Scudder/Gary Auger/Larry Besanko/Rob Brown 281 4. Rocky Myers/Dan Quinlan/Greg Howard/Jim Vigue 284; Net — 1. Joe Drew/Jeremy Ackroyd/Kyle Vincent/Greg Cox 237 2. Chris Webster/Matt Simpson/Mike Reid/Ian Campbell 239 3. Ian McCarthy/Matt McCarthy/Trent Cunningham/Eric Cutter 243 4. Matt New/Eric McCue/Jamie Grattelo/Felix Lincoln 244; Pins: Friday: No. 4 — Rocky Myers 4’6″ No. 9 — Terry Ricker 17’1″ No. 11 — Andy Desgrosseilliers 5’4″ No. 17 — Robert Herzing 1’7″; Saturday — No. 4 — Ben Gautier 2’2″ No. 9 — Steve Berry 6’7″ No. 11 — Marc Paquette 6′ No. 17 — Ryan Meserve 2’11”; Long Drives: Friday: Green Tees — Jamie Grattelo; White Tees Denis Katon; Women — Lena-Jo Hartley; Saturday: Green Tees — Troy Barnes; White Tees — Rod Brown; Skins: Friday: Gross — Thomas Murray No. 2 and No. 9; Saturday: Gross — Steve Berry No. 9, Derek Mathieu No. 15; Net — Brody Artes No. 2, Chris Webster No. 4, Andrew Cook No. 6, Warren Walton No. 11, Joe Drew —No. 17.

Oakdale

Sunday, August 23 pink ball tournament results: 1. Jeff Mayo/Frank Anastasio/Art Turbide/Jim Rowe 28.9 2. Wyatt Smith/Cole Brown/Jacob Chow/Keegan Foreman 28.8 3. Pete Gautreau/Chuck Welch/Trish Hotham/Randy Hotham 29.25 Long Putt: No. 3 — Frank Anastasio 10’1″ No. 9 — Buddy Hosie 13’2″.

August 18 and 20th ladies league points and longest/straightest results: Points — 1. Debbie Gurney +1.5 1. Diane Johnson +1.5 3. Cindy Schrepper +1; Longest/Straightest — 1. Liz Tidswell five cards 1. Jeanne Innes five cards 3. Mandy Jordan four cards 3. Tina Riley four cards 3. Trish Hotham four cards 2. Patty Mckay four cards.

Poland Spring

August 22-23 Senior/Super Senior Championships: Men: Senior — 1. Ron Hebert 136 2. Steven Roy 139 3. Denis Bouttenot 141 4. Brian Briggs 142 5. Peter Godin 143 5. Steve Gallagher 143 5. Robert Wood 143 8. Gary Fecteau 145 8. Gordon Smith 145 10. Mike Langelier 146; Skins: Saturday — Denis Bouttenot No. 2 and No. 17, David Venne No. 5 and No. 10, Gary Fecteau No. 13, Ron Hebert No. 16; Sunday — Steven Roy No. 12, Ron Herbert No. 13, Dan Boucher No. 15, Denis Bouttenot No. 17; Super Senior — 1. Gil Poliquin 145 2. Rick Meagher 148 3. Bill Begert 149 4. Tyler Trenhom 150 4. Steve Noble 150 6. William Durkin 154 7. Dave Conley 155; Skins: Saturday — Gil Poliquin No. 1, William Durkin No. 4, No. 8 and No. 15, Tyler Trenholm No. 11, Steve Noble No. 12 and No. 17, Rick Meagher No. 13; Sunday — Gil Poliquin No. 2, William Durkin No. 4, No. 8, and No. 15; Women: Senior — 1. Jill Ross 133 2. Diana Poliquin 137 3. Sandra Ross 146 4. Leesa Smith 149 5. Susan Poulin 159; Skins: Saturday — Susan Poulin No. 10, Diana Poliquin No. 14, Jill Ross No. 15, Leesa Smith No. 17; Sunday — Leesa Smith No. 2, No. 4, No. 7, and No. 17, Sandra Ross No. 9 and No. 16, Susan Poulin No. 10.

Springbrook

Saturday, August 22 member-member points results: 1. Drew Mertzel/Joe Mertzel +14 1. Keith Ross/Jay Hopkins +14 3. Mark Kent/Mike Mansir +12 4. Dave Kus/Roger Maloney +11 5. Gaetan Bolduc/Leo Bellemare +10 6. Bob English/Claire Carpentier +8; Pins: No. 2 — Rich Howard 11’8″ No. 8 — Jeff Mertzel 12’4″ No. 13 — J. Levasseur 4’2″ No. 15 — Jim Murphy 2’8″ Skins: Gross — K.Ross/J.Hopkins No. 1, M.Kent/M.Mansir No. 10; Net — K.Ross/J.Hopkins No. 1, P.Ayotte/L.Mynahan No. 7, G.Hopkins/M.Hopkins No. 13, J.Murphy/K.Baack No. 15, S.Elgridge/D.Cowan No. 18.

