AUBURN – Shirley J. Crocker, 78, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Hospice House. She was born in Melrose, Mass. on Nov. 4, 1941, the daughter of Leo T. and Phyllis Tingley Collins. She graduated from Saugus High School in 1959.

Shirley was a hairdresser in Boston before working at Rural Pediatrics at Eastern Maine Medical Center. She worked for the United State Postal Service in Lincoln, Greenbush and served as Postmistress in Milford. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Lincoln. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and knitting.She is survived by her husband Alfred “Tim” Crocker, III whom she married on July 7, 1962; sons Timothy Scott and Stephen Kislus, daughter Jacqueline Fitzwater and husband Bradley; grandchildren Samantha Bond and husband Daniel and Devon Crocker and partner Cynthia Hogencamp; sister Lana Willard, brother Leo Thomas Collins, Jr.; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Laureen Rideout and brother-in-law Stan Crocker and wife Sheila.A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Bridgton. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation at Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Bridgton from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will be on Friday, August 28 at 2 p.m. at North Bridgton Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

