With the president of the United States attacking the press as a public enemy, it is more important than ever that mainstream media stop with the political spin often put on the news. During the Democratic National Convention, a video that USA Today released had an inflammatory but inaccurate title about Michelle Obama saying that Trump was unfit for the job. While Mrs. Obama did criticize the missteps of the administration, she never called Trump unfit. I have found other examples in articles from Fox News, USA Today and other news organizations.

Political spin has contributed to the bifurcation of American citizens in an unprecedented way and that division has been adopted by many national leaders. For example, compare the response to the tragedy of Sept. 11 to the response to the COVID-19 tragedy. The political spin has made it so that there is no incentive for members of Congress to work across the aisle to find a solution for Americans who out of work and in crisis with no way to get the help that they need.

It is time for the mainstream news organizations to be aware of their biases when it comes to issues — not only of a political nature but social justice issues, as well.

Citizens of America need to condemn spin and bias in the press, especially with the most important election America has ever seen coming in November.

Jerry Laber, Poland

