• Jessica L. Duplak, 27, of 23 Water St., Waterville, on two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 10:19 p.m. Monday at 251 Main St., Norway, by Norway Police Department.

• Jesse R. Folsom, 34, of 1102 Gilead Road, Gilead, on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release, 7:01 p.m. Monday at that address by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Noble S. Hunt, 31, of 23 Water St., Waterville, on two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 10:13 p.m. Monday at 251 Main St., Waterville, by Norway Police Department.

• Albert G. Lamb Jr., 47, of 395 Mill Hill Road, Waterford, on charges of violation of condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, 3:02 p.m. Monday on Alpine Street by Paris Police Department.

• Nathan G. May, 57, of 439 Durham Road, Brunswick, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:52 p.m. Tuesday at 4 Linger Longer Lane by Rumford Police Department.

• Jason Provencher, 36, of 630 Hancock St., Rumford, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:03 p.m. Monday by Rumford Police Department.

