LITCHFIELD — Aidan Shannon of Litchfield was presented Scouting’s highest honor, Eagle Scout rank, on Aug. 22, in a ceremony at the Shannon home. He is a member of Winthrop Troop 604.

Shannon’s project was building six benches and helmet-holders and installing them for the local recreation department baseball program. He would like to become a game designer and start a family. His parents are Patrick and Antionette Shannon of Litchfield.

Scoutmaster Samantha Remington said, “Before he started his Eagle project his troop in Litchfield disbanded. By the time he transferred to Winthrop he had less than two months to find a project and complete it. He never gave up. I was very proud of Aidan because he always finds a way to succeed. That will serve him well in life.”

Shannon was one of five Eagle Scouts from Troop 604 to graduate from high school last spring.

