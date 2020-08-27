DENMARK — Black Tie Co., Tamworth Distilling and Patch Farm join together for a delectable cooking experience in your kitchen via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. The combination of instruction by Tamworth Distilling and Executive Chef Richter of Black Tie Co. will make for an extraordinary cooking class. Treats from Tamworth Distilling, Black Tie Co. and local Patch Farm are part of the cooking kit for your household.

The menu is braised ancho maple chicken over cilantro lime roasted corn, arugula and quinoa salad topped with pickled onions. An accompanying cocktail features Tamworth Distilling’s Thai Chili Gin infused with two types of Thai chilies and kefir lime leaves. Cooking Class Curbside Kits will be available for pickup between noon and 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Denmark Arts Center.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Sign up before Sunday, Aug. 30, for a kit to be ready by Monday. A Zoom registration code will be sent via email. Persons must be age 21 to register.

Tamworth Distilling’s test kitchen serves as a hub for experiments and innovations that fuel creativity. Many of the ingredients used are sourced from local farms or their own backyard botanical gardens. In 1988, the Black Tie began with a mission to create unique events centered around remarkably good food. Twenty-five years later they have established a reputation as Maine’s premiere caterer and are recognized for creativity, cuisine and outstanding execution.

A list of ingredients for the class will be emailed after registration, as will a Zoom link for the class. You will purchase your ingredients for the class, though some ingredients will be supplied by Patch Farm in the kits. Those who want to go for a ride or are taking the class and live near Tamworth Distilling in Tamworth, New Hampshire, and/or Union Kitchen in Portland can order online and visit them for curbside pickups.

Register online at denmarkarts.org/events before Sunday, Aug. 30, in order to receive a kit on Monday. Participate from anywhere in the continental U.S. and the kit will be mailed without fresh ingredients, though full of treats.

The Denmark Arts Center is in the town’s historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall, 50 West Main St. For more information, visit http://www.denmarkarts.org.

