DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have an update on the cockatiels that were living at Ledgeview Nursing Home in West Paris. After placing a letter in Sun Spots on Aug. 14, I received a phone call at 9 a.m. from a lady who lives in town. She had adopted Daisy and Zeus. The sad news was that Daisy had passed away, but Zeus is living the good life. He’s getting strong and the family loves him and takes good care of him. They have a beautiful home and Zeus lives in the living room in front of a large picture window with a good view of the outdoors. We went to visit Zeus on Aug. 14 and plan to return.

Thank you so much for helping to find him. We are still looking for Pretty Boy. — Stewart, Minot

ANSWER: I am so completely pleased for you, Stewart. What a great story! Please let us know when you find the whereabouts of Pretty Boy.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the request for gardening tips in the May 20 Sun Spots, several years ago I was at a Senior College presentation about problem garden bugs and Japanese beetles were discussed. The presenter said that she had planted a flower called four o’clocks near her rose bushes. I tried this and for the past three years I have had only one or two beetles on my roses. The flower is very beautiful and a nice addition to my garden. I hope this will help someone else with their rose bushes. — Evelyn, Lewiston

ANSWER: Upon researching four o’clocks (Mirabilis Jalapa), this old-fashioned garden ornamental doesn’t open until late in the day. Considered to be a tender perennial hardy in zones 7-10, it’s generally grown as an annual throughout most of the country.

I learned that Japanese beetles do indeed love to feast upon the flower, and according to several university sources these plants are poisonous to them. Unfortunately, these beautiful plant’s roots and seeds can be moderately toxic to people and pets, causing vomiting and diarrhea if ingested. Wildlife, such as deer and rabbits, tend to stay away from them though.

Other companion plants that repel Japanese beetles are catnip, larkspur, onions, chives, garlic, odorless marigolds, nasturtium, white geranium, rue, lilac, mums, hosta, pansy and tansy, to name just a few.

The plant’s sap can also cause dermatitis which I can attest to as not too long ago my mother got quite a long-term itchy rash after pulling a large mass of the flowers from her garden without wearing her garden gloves.

Gardening tips are almost as fun as recipes when it comes to sharing so feel free to offer yours here!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Aug. 20 a Sun Spots reader asked where the perfect place to get fish and chips was. He must go to the Grid Iron in Lewiston. They offer different meals of fish and chips and they are the best. He will not be disappointed in anything he orders. May he enjoy! You are of such a great service to all of us. — Rose, Lewiston

