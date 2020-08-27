Due to high demand from customers to have live bands inside, we have decided to give it a try. From 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, Tattooed Lies will play at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Tattooed Lies is a female-fronted, four-piece band covering 70s and 80s hits. Reserve your table. There is no dancing and a $3 cover. You must wear a mask to your table and to and from the restroom. Wait staff will provide service and the kitchen will be open. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.  Submitted photo

