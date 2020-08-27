Due to high demand from customers to have live bands inside, we have decided to give it a try. From 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, Tattooed Lies will play at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Tattooed Lies is a female-fronted, four-piece band covering 70s and 80s hits. Reserve your table. There is no dancing and a $3 cover. You must wear a mask to your table and to and from the restroom. Wait staff will provide service and the kitchen will be open. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
