MONDAY, Aug. 31
LEWISTON — School Committee, 5 p.m. at Connors Elementary School. Agenda includes a discussion on a proposed memorandum of understanding between the School Department and Lewiston Police Department regarding the employment of school resource officers; and a proposal “directing the matter” of resource officers in Lewiston schools.
AUBURN — Auburn Citizens Advisory Committee, 5 p.m. at Auburn Hall.
TUESDAY, Sept. 1
LEWISTON — City Council, 7 p.m. conducted remotely via Zoom and viewed at: www.lewistonmaine.gov/2020cc
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2
AUBURN — Lake Auburn Neighborhood Watch, 6 p.m. at the Lake Auburn Community Center, 115 North Auburn Road. Meeting will be conducted outdoors, with City Manager Phil Crowell, interim Economic & Community Development Director Eric Cousens, and Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle in attendance to answer questions and connect with residents.
THURSDAY, Sept. 3
AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport board of directors, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal conference room at 80 Airport Drive.
FRIDAY, Sept. 4
AUBURN — Community Development Block Grant Loan Committee meeting, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
