MONDAY, Aug. 31

LEWISTON — School Committee, 5 p.m. at Connors Elementary School. Agenda includes a discussion on a proposed memorandum of understanding between the School Department and Lewiston Police Department regarding the employment of school resource officers; and a proposal “directing the matter” of resource officers in Lewiston schools.

AUBURN — Auburn Citizens Advisory Committee, 5 p.m. at Auburn Hall.

TUESDAY, Sept. 1

LEWISTON — City Council, 7 p.m. conducted remotely via Zoom and viewed at: www.lewistonmaine.gov/2020cc

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 2

AUBURN — Lake Auburn Neighborhood Watch, 6 p.m. at the Lake Auburn Community Center, 115 North Auburn Road. Meeting will be conducted outdoors, with City Manager Phil Crowell, interim Economic & Community Development Director Eric Cousens, and Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle in attendance to answer questions and connect with residents.

THURSDAY, Sept. 3

AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport board of directors, 5:30 p.m. in the main terminal conference room at 80 Airport Drive.

FRIDAY, Sept. 4

AUBURN — Community Development Block Grant Loan Committee meeting, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

