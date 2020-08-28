HEBRON – Raymond “Tiny” Carlton, 69, passed away on August 26, 2020, following complications from a heart attack. He fought a courageous battle over the past three weeks and against all odds he overcame many setbacks. He may have been known to all as Tiny but his personality, zest for life, and ability to strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone was truly larger than life. Tiny was a husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin, nephew, coworker, and friend to so many. One of the greatest men to ever walk this Earth was taken far too soon. His passing has left an unfillable void in the hearts of so many.

Tiny was raised in Dixfield and graduated in 1968 from Dixfield High School. He married the love of his life Joette on September 1, 1973. Tiny was a dedicated employee at the paper mill in Rumford for 30 years. He worked in the maintenance department but was best known for his tool room expertise. He acquired Griffin’s Gas Service in Dixfield where he sold and delivered propane, fixed small engines, serviced propane products, and maintained a Ski-Doo dealership for over 30 years. A transition out of the propane and snowmobile business led Tiny and Joette to owning what would be known as Carlton’s Greenhouse for 12 years. He spent countless hours tending to the veggie houses and feeding all the plants his special “blue water” mixture that always yielded bountiful plants. Tiny started his service as a volunteer firefighter for Dixfield in 1974. He was a member of the Masonic King Hiram Lodge #57, Poodunck snowmobile club, and served as a selectman for the town of Dixfield for 6 years. He retired from the paper mill in 2014 but shortly thereafter he opened Tiny’s Tool Repair and began fixing tools out of his home shop in Hebron. A true lasting impression that he was always available to help anyone who needed it.

Tiny was loved by so many for his bright spirit, contagious smile, joy for life, and uncanny ability to fix anything he laid his hands on. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many years snowmobiling and maintaining trails, hunting, fishing, smelting, four-wheeling, and tending to a pristine vegetable garden. He spent countless hours driving his beloved tractor, cutting and splitting wood, building beautiful rock walls, and riding his motorcycle all over New England. When he had to stay inside, Tiny could be found building puzzles, doing word searches, or “watching the backs of his eyelids”. He always did love a good nap!

His dedication and love for his family ran deep. Tiny never missed an opportunity to get together with those he loved or catch up with an old friend. He went to endless lengths to make sure his family had all they needed and then some. He never missed a sporting event, snowmobile race, holiday, or birthday. Life won’t be the same without him cheering from the sidelines, making his signature birthday pancakes, racing the grandkids around on the “Gator”, cooking muffins and Christmas breakfast, or being around to fix everything. Even though we can no longer hug and kiss him he is still with us. Just look for the first robin of the year or go trout fishing when the leaves on the alders are “the size of a mouse’s ear”. Take a ride in a Ford truck, on a Ski-Doo, or on a motorcycle, have fun in the snow, and build a nice warm fire. Just look around and you’ll find him.

Tiny is survived by his wife Joette Carlton of Hebron; son Micheal Carlton of Hebron; daughter Amy Pierce, son in law Chad Pierce, grandson Jake Pierce, and granddaughter Maci Pierce of Rosharon, Texas; brother Dale (Diane) Carlton of Dixfield; sister Eileen Worster of Arundel; and beloved schnauzer Chloe. He was predeceased by his mother and father Kermit and Frances Carlton of Dixfield; son Scott Carlton of Lewiston; mother and father in law George and Ferdona Young of Mexico; and grandparents Lena and Homer Savage of Dixfield and George and Leah Carlton of Dixfield.

At his request, a graveside service will be held in Dixfield at the Greenwood Cemetery on Monday August 31st, 2020 at 1 p.m.

