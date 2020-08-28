NATICK, Mass. – Bradley J. Jackson of Natick passed away at his home unexpectedly August 18, 2020, from a fall.

Bradley was born in Bethesda, Md., to Boyce and Beatrice (Laliberte) Jackson. He attended Lewiston High School and Swain School of Design in New Bedford, Mass., where he received his BFA degree. Bradley retired from Leonard Morse Hospital, Natick, Mass., as a production manager/Executive Chef. Bradley was an avid reader, loved art of all kinds and loved looking at beautiful homes. Brad had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.

Bradley is survived by his parents, Boyce and Beatrice Jackson, his sister, Deborah Komich and her husband Michael of South Portland Maine, his brother, Anthony and his wife Linda of North Pole, Alaska; his nephew, Ryan Komich and his wife Stephanie and their children, Scarlett and Augustus; his niece and godchild, Kelsey Komich, and his life long friends Leslie and Glen Fitzpatrick and Madelene Thumith.

A funeral service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home 86 Franklin St Braintree, Mass. For information please visit http://www.mcmasterfh.com.

