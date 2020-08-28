To the Editor:

I will be running for County Commissioner this fall. Having served as legislator for this region for nearly a decade, I believe I understand the issues we face and the need for a balanced approach when governing. For too long I have seen the taxpayer left out of most important decisions or, if not left out, the least consulted. I believe that being a steward of the wise use of taxpayer funds is the highest priority of anyone seeking the public trust.

For those of you who do not know me, let me introduce myself. I was born in Farmington raised in Wilton and graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1981. After graduation I went into the Air Force and served the last 4 years in the Netherlands where I met my wife of 34 years, Bernadette. Upon leaving the Air Force she and I returned to Farmington where we have resided for over 30 years. We raised two children Joshua and Rachel who both graduated from Mt. Blue and thankfully are still here in Maine. I worked in the paper industry for nearly 30 until 2016 and am currently teaching at MSAD 58. Along the way I have had the honor to represent our community in Augusta.

One of the things I enjoy about local politics is the access anyone has to their local state representative or certainly the County Commissioner. I believe that government is much more effective at the local level than from far away. I have spent countless enjoyable hours listening to constituents and responding to their needs. While in Augusta I helped lead efforts that repaid the hospital the money they were due as well as updating a terribly antiquated tax code. So I know first hand that setting priorities and meeting needs is not only possible but can be achieved.

The current state of affairs we find ourselves in with COVID-19 is going to require leadership and setting of priorities that has not been seen in some time. As a point of reference in the 2008-09 recession, state revenues were off by nearly 600 million. The current projections are that next year’s state revenues will be off by 1.4 billion. That likely means curtailments in education funding and revenue sharing to local communities.

Many businesses are not running, or operating at reduced capacity, all of which means that local revenues will be smaller and budgets tighter. The Jay mill’s value and contribution to county government is going to be down drastically and hopefully not worse. All this coupled with the high unemployment figures, reducing government revenue, means that government expansion should be avoided! In my opinion adding a higher tax burden to Franklin County citizens would be irresponsible.

With the negative out of the way let’s talk about possibilities. The current COVID-19 crisis has seen a remarkable move to rural areas around the country and we have seen that trend here as well. This may well lead to a long term trend of which we here in Franklin county are in a great position to take advantage of with the right leadership. If there is one thing that the crisis has shown, it is the need for high speed internet for those who are now working from home or schooling their children from home.

It is quite likely that COVID-19 has changed the percentage of people who will be educating from home or working from home in a fundamental way. I believe that having access to broadband internet in the 21st century is something akin to having electricity in the 20th century. It is important how we obtain it but obtain it we should. Let’s place Western Maine in a spot to become a destination for those seeking to live and work in rural regions. After all can you think of a better place to be? I know I can’t.

I humbly ask for your support on election day and if anyone needs to contact me my email address is [email protected]

Lance Harvell

Farmington

filed under: