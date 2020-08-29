I hope others will join me in voting for Laurel Libby for representative from House District 64, part of Auburn with Minot.

Libby is a first-class person, a responsible mom, an experienced registered nurse with a disaster relief team and a business owner. She is a smart lady who Maine needs for a fiscally responsible Legislature.

Laurel Libby will give District 64 better legislation in the House, along with Matt Leonard — a conservative candidate who is seeking election in Senate District 20, which is Auburn, Mechanic Falls, Minot, New Gloucester and Poland.

Leonard is a retired U.S. Navy veteran who will bring a mature influence to the Senate.

Thomas Shields, Auburn

