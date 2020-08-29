This is in response to the letter from Nancy Prince, “Had enough of CMP” (Aug. 26).

I find it sad to find such diatribe rendered with regard to a company’s effort to provide for the needs of Maine’s communities. I’ve no skin in the game here other then receiving Central Maine Power’s service on a monthly basis.

To cheer the townspeople of Wilton voicing opposition to whatever CMP’s endeavors might have with regard to running the company is one thing. Claiming it isn’t welcome in Maine is quite another.

Many people depend on CMP’s good graces for a living, as well as for their well-being. I can see objections to operational issues but dissing the company for being a foreign-owned entity?

Really?

CMP has to keep many folks happy, from the governor and Legislature to local government and, yes, customers, all trying to tell ownership how it should operate in Maine.

I think it deserves our help and a smidgen of respect for doing a good job keeping our lights on. Many might want to give thanks. It’s easy to be critical; there are so many to please.

I would like to think that, these days, Americans can find it more within their hearts to be less vociferous, more understanding.

CMP is a corporation, with corporate responsibilities. It provides a needed service to Mainers, night and day, in good or bad weather.

We should tell CMP thanks once in a while — show some appreciation for all it does for us.

Norman Gosselin, Norway

« Previous

Next »