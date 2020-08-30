Related Johnny Clark captures his first Oxford 250 title

The action from Sunday’s big race:

Johnny Clark pulls into victory lane after winning the 47th #Oxford250. #mesports pic.twitter.com/Fpd04KtdMy — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) August 31, 2020

Johnny Clark held on to win the 47th Oxford 250, with Jeff Taylor hard-charging but too far back with not enough time. Taylor had closed within a second of Clark. Joey Doiron, Dave Farrington Jr. and Mike Hopkins rounded out the top five.

10 to go in Oxford 250, Johnny Clark leads Jeff Taylor.

9:36 p.m. — Caution No. 9 comes out at lap 228. Defending race winner Travis Benjamin sprays sparks and stops on front stretch, and Corey Bubar went way off in turn 4. Clark still leads Farrington.

9:31 p.m. — Caution No. 8 comes out at lap 223, with Johnny Clark leading Dave Farrington Jr., Mike Hopkins, Jeff Taylor and Joey Doiron.

Lap 202: Taylor is back up to fifth, but nearly a half-lap behind Clark.

Lap 181: Clark flies ahead of Tardiff on the restart, and Dave Farrington Jr. Gets around Tardiff as well.

9:18 p.m. — Clark and Taylor both come down pit road on the caution, giving way to Alan Tardiff for the lead. Taylor comes down a second time, but doesn’t stop at pit. He’ll restart way back in traffic.

9:12 p.m. — Caution No. 6 at lap 180 as Craig Weinstein spins in turns 3 and 4. Taylor still holds top spot over Clark.

Lap 175 (75 to go): Clark looks to the outside of Taylor in lapped traffic, but the spot isn’t there yet. Taylor hasn’t pitted.

Lap 161: Taylor takes the lead at the stripe ahead of Clark, even with Mike Rowe in Taylor’s way.

Lap 150 (100 to go): Johnny Clark leads, but Jeff Taylor is closing in. Mike Hopkins, Derek Griffith, Austin Teras round out the top five.

Our twitter feed is a fast and easy way to keep track as well:

Lap 145: Taylor aggressive going through lapped traffic, trying to stay within range of Clark. #Oxford250 — Sun Journal Sports (@Sports_SJ) August 31, 2020

Lap 130: Johnny Clark takes the lead from Mike Hopkins and pulls away. And Jeff Taylor isn’t far behind.

Lap 125 (Halfway): Johnny Clark is gaining on Mike Hopkins as they go through lapped traffic.

Lap 118: Johnny Clark gets around Derek Griffith, not has some ground to make up to catch Mike Hopkins the leader.

8:46 p.m. — Cars make it one lap on the restart before caution No. 6 comes out on lap 102. Former Oxford 250 winner Scott Robbins has a busted-up front. Hopkins still has the lead over Taylor.

8:41 p.m. — Caution No. 5 comes out at lap 101, with Mike Hopkins leading Jeff Taylor, DJ Shaw, Curtis Gerry and Trevor Sanborn.

Lap 97: Mike Hopkins passes Jeff Taylor for the lead.

8:36 p.m. — The drivers run two more laps before caution No. 4 comes out. Taylor had started to pull away from Derek Ramstrom, who was on his outside for the last restart.

8:33 p.m. — Caution No. 3 comes out on the restart after a big pileup in turn 1.

With Jeff Taylor's 6-second lead erased, will be interesting to see how the middle stages of this event play out with some track position for lead lap cars. #Oxford250 — Travis Barrett (@TBarrettGWC) August 31, 2020

8:27 p.m. — Caution No. 2 comes out at lap 90 as Kate Re spins. Jeff Taylor’s commanding lead is now gone. Joey Doiron still sitting in second place.

Lap 85: Jeff Taylor still leads comfortably, with only 15 cars on the lead lap. 2-time 250 winner Eddie MacDonald is next in Taylor’s sights.

Lap 75: Only 17 cars on the lead lap as Jeff Taylor keeps cruising around the 3/8ths-mile oval.

Lap 60: Now 10 cars between leader Jeff Taylor and 2nd place Joey Doiron.

Lap 50: Jeff Taylor has lapped last year’s race winner, Travis Benjamin, and has 7 lapped cars between him and 2nd place Joey Doiron.

Lap 35: Jeff Taylor has got serious speed, is lapping cars from the outside.

Lap 24: Taylor takes the lead from pole-sitter Tardiff.

Lap 20: Tardiff and Taylor catch up to the back of the field, put Tim Brackett a lap down.

Lap 17, Jeff Taylor goes to the outside and nudges ahead of Shaw to get on Tardiff’s rear quarter panel.

Lap 15 — After the restart, Tardiff takes control, with DJ Shaw second as Jeff Taylor pulls up to third.

7:59 p.m. — The first caution comes out on lap 2, with Ryan Kuhn sending sparks from underneath his car on the front stretch. That comes after a spin in turns 1 and 2 of the first lap.

7:58 p.m. — The green flag flies for the 47th Oxford 250. Alan Tardiff and Joey Doiron lead the 44-car field.

7:53 p.m. — 44 Super Late Model engines have fired for the 47th Oxford 250.

Here is the official (unofficially) 44-car starting grid for the #Oxford250. pic.twitter.com/1uCI0l0iNd — Travis Barrett (@TBarrettGWC) August 30, 2020

7:36 p.m. — Cassius Clark and Calvin Rose Jr. have been added to the back of the Oxford 250 field with provisionals. The big race is coming up next.

7:25 p.m. — Just one more feature before the pre-race festivities and the green flag flies for the 47th Oxford 250, as the Oxford Plains Speedway’s Rebels division battles in the penultimate race of the night.

6:43 p.m. — Ray Christian III made being the last car into the Oxford 250 feature exciting, holding off Cassius Clark after Clark pulled side-by-side on the final lap of the last-chance qualifier. Clark was the fastest car in all of Friday’s practice sessions, but he won’t be in the 47th Oxford 250.

6:21 p.m. — There will be 42 cars starting in this year’s 47th Oxford 250, with Alan Tardiff leading the field to green and defending race champion Travis Benjamin bringing up the rear after failing inspection following his consolation-race run.

6:12 p.m. — The provisional spots in the Oxford 250 are going to: Travis Benjamin and Scott McDaniel (based on Pro All Stars Series points), Scott Robbins (based on Oxford Plains SLM points), Wyatt Alexander, Anthony Constantino, Tim Brackett and Alan Wilson (based on 250 qualifiers).

Karen Schulz, Vanna Brackett and Sarah Cornett-Ching preceded Re in that exclusive category. https://t.co/GCeLdhpuUz — Kal Oakes (@oaksie72) August 30, 2020

Through first two rounds of qualifying, here's your #Oxford250 starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/pTODfwX0fd — Travis Barrett (@TBarrettGWC) August 30, 2020

5:36 p.m. — 2017 Oxford 250 winner Curtis Gerry charged to the front in the third and final consi. Teenager Kate Re held off two-time winner Ben Rowe, with those two also grabbing spots in the feature.

With Gerry racing in, that puts Scott Robbins — who finished outside the transfer spots in his consi — into the #Oxford250. Robbins is highest driver in OPS weekly points not yet qualified. — Travis Barrett (@TBarrettGWC) August 30, 2020

5:20 p.m. — Ben Ashline (who’s spot was secured through an automatic-qualifier race last weekend) wins consi No. 2 to solidify his starting position. Kyle DeSouza and Shawn Martin easily advance to the feature as well. Meanwhile, it was announced that Travis Benjamin was deemed too low and will have to start at the back of the last-chance qualifier instead of advancing from his consi. Joey Pastore moves up to third in consi No. 1 and is now in the feature.

5:21 p.m. — 2018 Oxford 250 winner Bubba Pollard and 2019 winner Travis Benjamin both qualify their way into the feature through consi No. 1. They both made daring moves to get around Joey Pastore, with Pollard going high and Benjamin low. John Peters pulled away to win the qualifying race.

5:12 p.m. — Each of the last three Oxford 250 winners — Travis Benjamin, Bubba Pollard, Curtis Gerry — will have to solidify their spots in consolation qualifying races after failing to do so in heat races.

4:34 p.m. — The spotlight Super Late Model racers get a much-needed break after three afternoon practice sessions led right into the five qualifying heat races. Four other divisions will go through their heat-race qualifying before the SLMs contest three consolation (consi) qualifying races.

4:20 p.m. — Gabe Brown holds off Derek Ramstrom for the top spot in the fifth and final qualifying heat, while Derek Griffith pulls ahead of Mike Rowe for third. Dan Winter was the fifth and final qualifier from the heat, just ahead of Shawn Martin. Defending race winner Travis Benjamin finished back in the back in the heat.

4:10 p.m. — DJ Shaw pulls away from the start to win Heat No. 4. Ryan Kuhn edges Brandon Barker for the runner-up spot. Tracy Gordon was the fifth and final car to qualify from the heat.

4:03 p.m. — 17-year-old Austin Teras had complete control of the top spot in Heat No. 3, with Oxford Plains hot hand Dave Farrington Jr. Finishing second.

3:55 p.m. — Joey Doiron dominates Heat No. 2, with Josh Childs taking the runner-up spot. Johnny Clark grabs the final qualifying spot ahead of Ben Ashline, who won last weekend’s automatic qualifier.

3:47 p.m. — Alan Tardiff wins heat No. 1, which means he will be the pole-sitter for the 47th running of the Oxford 250. Nine-time track champ Jeff Taylor was second in the heat.

3:37 p.m. — No more practices for the Super Late Model cars. After five Friday practices, two Sunday morning sessions, and three more practices in the afternoon, the 50-plus entrants will attempt to qualify, first in heat races, which start now.

Multi-time Oxford Plains Speedway track champion Tim Brackett drew the coveted No. 1 in the qualifying draw, which means he gets the top starting spot in Heat No. 1.

