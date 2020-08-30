I think that most people can agree that access to food is a most basic human need. In that respect, Ken Morse is an expert, with a background in multiple work experiences related to nutrition. From his position as coordinator of produce buying at the Fare Share Co-op in the ’70s to his current position with Maine Farm to School Work Group, Morse has been involved in the essential work of getting healthful food to the community.

As the owner of Grassroots Graphics in Norway, which he ran for 18 years, and his work with the co-op, he helped keep Main Street a vibrant place to do business.

I believe Ken Morse’s extensive work history with vital community interests makes him highly qualified for a seat in the Maine House of Representatives.

Mary Van Nest, Norway

« Previous

Next »