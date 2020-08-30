Tracy Williams of Cumberland hands her son, Jackson, an armful of clothes Tuesday morning as they unpack their vehicle on Frye Street in Lewiston. Jackson, a sophomore at Bates College, said he is excited to be back at school and to reconnect with the classmates and professors who will be on campus. He plays lacrosse for the Bobcats and is eager to socialize again with his peers, even if at a distance and with all the restrictions and limitations in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Bates College students hang out in the quad at the Lewiston college Friday afternoon. The school will now require anyone on campus to wear a mask and exercise social distancing at all times whether a student, faculty or guest. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Cattle wander down Route 4 in Auburn on Monday morning after escaping their pen. The newborn calf wriggled out of its pen and some in the herd broke it down in pursuit. One was herded back by James Sousa, who lives down the street and drove past and took action. He helped hold them under the shade of a tree on the fourth hole of Roy's All Steak Hamburgers and Golf Center. The cattle owner drove the calf back to the farm in his van and came back to help walk the other two back. Several drivers stopped to help halt traffic. The farm owner declined to comment or identify himself but he and a young boy, with help from several good Samaritans got them home safely. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A boy carries a calf to his van to be driven back to their farm Monday morning after escaping from its pen. Others in the herd broke down the fence in pursuit and were finally corralled on the 4th hole at Roy's All Steak Hamburgers and Golf Center on Route 4 in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Mike Bazinet stands next to the 80-foot maple tree that fell in his backyard on Eaton Street in Lewiston recently. He was struck down when it landed on his vegetable garden where he was working at the time. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal