I am writing to support Ned Claxton for reelection to Maine Senate District 20 (New Gloucester, Mechanic Falls, Minot, Poland and Auburn).

In his current term, Claxton has worked to reduce the tax burden on all Maine residents. He helped send $150 million in tax relief to towns and cities. He worked to increase the Property Tax Fairness Credit which gives income-eligible seniors up to $1,200 in tax relief. He supported increasing the state’s share of education funding, assuring that less affluent towns received more help.

He chaired the Committee on State and Local Government, which includes Republicans, Democrats and independents and unanimously advanced several bills supporting towns and cities.

I hope others will join me in voting to return Ned Claxton to the Maine Senate.

Susan Martin, Auburn

