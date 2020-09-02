AUBURN — The question of whether teachers would be required to use an audiovisual system for remote instruction was not resolved by the School Committee on Wednesday night.

The committee voted July 28 to spend $1.5 million in COVID Relief Funds to install the equipment in 300 classrooms.

The Pro-AV Systems technology — cameras and powerful microphones — would allow students to tune in to classrooms on days they are slated for remote instruction.

But what if their teacher decides not to use the system?

Committee Vice Chairman David Simpson pushed for a mandate to be voted on at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I would like to have the superintendent direct teachers to use the system,” Simpson said. “If we have a positive test and go fully remote, this would affect students.”

Committee members Dan Poisson and Faith Fontaine said they had been asked by parents whether teachers would be required to use the system and if not, whether their kids could be moved to another group.

“I would like to see clarification,” Fontaine said.

Superintendent Connie Brown reminded the committee that the consensus among them had been to make participation voluntary.

Brian Carrier, the City Council representative to the School Committee, said his understanding was that it would be voluntary at first, that some teachers would agree to be leaders and help others learn the system.

“It would be a tremendous problem if they don’t use it,” he said. “We didn’t spend $1.5 million for a perk.”

Brown said the audiovisual technology would be a tool like overhead projectors and white boards.

“I believe teachers will see this as a valuable tool and we expect people to use it,” she said.

She said every teacher at Auburn Middle School and 40-plus at Edward Little High School so far had asked for the technology.

Installation will begin Sept. 8 with eight systems per day. The work will be completed in October. A mandate could not be in place until all 300 are installed, she said.

Simpson was not satisfied to wait.

“I want to address this tonight,” he said. “I’m sure there’s a cohort (of teachers) out there saying this is being done to them. Is it a contract issue? Let’s figure this out right now.”

Committee Chairwoman Karen Mathieu said it would be best to work with the Auburn Education Association about making the use of the technology a condition of employment.

“I’m not saying that’s a barrier,” she said. “We want to make sure we move ahead in a positive, proactive way and reach a common understanding.”

She added, “I would like to avoid 200 people standing outside in red shirts again.”

The teachers union held protests and spoke to the committee by the dozens in protest of the original school reopening plan, which would have had some students attending classes four days a week.

That would not be safe, according to the union.

The committee revised its plan in an emergency meeting Aug. 28 because new state guidelines for contact tracing and social distancing made four days a week untenable.

Under the revised plan, students will be divided into two groups with one group attending in person Monday and Tuesday and the other Thursday and Friday.

Each group will get remote instruction three days a week.

