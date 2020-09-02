I write to support Shenna Bellows for state Senate. In her previous terms, Bellows has demonstrated what real representation means by responding to the needs of all her constituents — veterans, working families, children and older citizens. She represents people who cannot pay lobbyists, but need assistance.

She also stands up for the most cherished values of Maine — honesty, hard work and the stewardship of the environment for the state’s economy and way of life.

Bellows is loyal first to her district and her core values.

I am voting for Shenna Bellows.

Bonnie Green, Monmouth

