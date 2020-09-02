LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is displaying the watercolor paintings of Angelia Murray and the photographs of Beth Francis.

Murray is known for her whimsical watercolor landscapes. The move from New York City to Lisbon, Maine, has allowed for an immersive experience in nature in forming her newer watercolor paintings. A dreamscape is created through the symbolic use of animals, insects and floral elements presenting a personal story. She has participated in an artist residency at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Vermont Studio Center as well as studied technical proficiencies through classes at the Maine Media Workshops. She has shown paintings at the Samuel Dorsky Museum, New York State Museum and galleries in NYC, Maryland, Brooklyn and Maine.

Francis has been a resident of Maine most of her life. She grew up in Mechanic Falls, attended Edward Little High School, worked in Lewiston for 20 years at a print shop, has owned and operated a convenience store in Hebron for 23 years and resides in Norway. Describing herself as a ‘photohobbyist’ she states, “Maine brings me many moments to enjoy and appreciate nature. I have an affection for waterways, bright blue skies, gray skies and especially clouds. They, of course, can be seen from most anywhere but they make interesting back drops for the Western Maine scenery I so dearly love. I have dabbled in various art forms from pottery to stained glass, but taking raw snapshots of my surrounding is my most favorite form of art as I capture a moment in time that is relaxing and peaceful or just plain fascinating to me.”

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop, which has re-opened and is located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

