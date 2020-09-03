AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will offer programs featuring art, crafts and books through ZOOM nearly every Tuesday starting in September.

One of the consequences of COVID-19 is the amount of plastic bags piling up. A virtual program will show how to make crafts using the unrecyclable bags. The programs will take place the last Tuesday of three months, starting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 22.

For those who are not crafters, the library will present Virtual Art Talks for Adults. Art lovers can join for talks and explore artwork and artists from current and past exhibitions at the Strathmore. The Strathmore is a nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts center in North Bethesda, Maryland.

The talks start at noon Sept. 22 and will follow with programs on the third Tuesday of the month in October and November.

The library has created A Choose Your Own Book group. Make a selection from a list of 1,000 titles and share a reaction. Compiled by The Guardian and a panel of expert judges, the list includes only novels broken down in thematic supplements: love, crime, comedy, family and self, state of the nation, science fiction and fantasy, war and travel. See the whole list at https://www.theguardian.com/books/2009/jan/23/bestbooks-fiction and decide the first selection. The first session will take place at noon Tuesday, Sept. 15, and monthly meetings will follow.

All of the programs will take place through the Zoom platform and participants must register. The programs will be recorded and can be sent to participants to view at their leisure. Register by calling the Auburn Public Library at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.

