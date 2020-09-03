OXFORD — Representative Kathleen Dillingham has formally launched her re-election bid for House District 72. Dillingham, who has represented Mechanic Falls, Otisfield, and Oxford for the past six years, was elected House Republican Leader in 2018. She uses her experience and strong ties to the region to advocate for families, local jobs, small businesses and communities across Western Maine.

“Having grown up in the Oxford Hills area,” she said, “it has been a true privilege to serve and represent my family, friends, neighbors, former classmates, and district residents these past six years. I know that as we continue to find our way through this pandemic, we are going to need experienced leaders. I would be honored to continue to receive the support of the voters in House District 72 and return to Augusta for a final term in the Maine House of Representatives.”

Dillingham said that the next Legislature faces some stark challenges including a $1.5 billion budget shortfall projection over the course of three years. She is no stranger to budget negotiations, having worked as the Republican Leader to restore cuts to Career and Technical Education funding in the Governor’s last budget proposal and gained Democrat support for increases in revenue sharing and the homestead exemption. Though ultimately, she could not support a budget that came in just under $8 billion dollars, she was happy that it did include these very important budget items.

“To address the projected massive shortfall, it is going to require some tough decisions and the ability to put aside partisan rhetoric in order to address the prioritized needs of those we represent,” she said. “Throughout my time in the Legislature I have espoused civility within our policy debates and will continue to conduct myself in that fashion.”

Dillingham, who was named Distinguished Maine Policy Fellow by the Margaret Chase Smith Center at the University of Maine last year, has worked hard to build strong relationships across the aisle to ensure that all voices are heard in shaping policy.

If re-elected she has submitted several pieces of legislation for consideration during the 130th Legislature. Dillingham is asking that the Legislative statute 37B be amended in order to reaffirm the co-equal branches of government in times of emergency, municipalities be given the choice to determine if they would like to make citizen remote participation in board and committee meetings permanent, and to allow businesses to keep a percentage of the meal tax that they collect on behalf of the State to cover their administrative costs. She will also resubmit a piece of legislation concerning landowner rights in respect to unlawful trespass that received unanimous committee support but was unable to be brought to the full legislature for a vote.

For more information or to get involved with Dillingham’s campaign, contact her at (207) 744-2153 or by email at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: