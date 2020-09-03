BANGOR – Gloria Jean Robinson, 60, suddenly passed on August 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. after illnesses walked through God’s front door to meet with her daughter, Lynn, with her family by her side. Gloria was born in Lewiston and moved to Lawrence, Mass. then back to Maine.She was a very family oriented individual. Loved spending time with her grandbabies, her husband, family and friends. She took pride in doing landscaping of her home, except when Mason and Holdyn would tear the hell out of it. Gatherings always were a treat with tons of her good cooking. She had a mother’s knack, loved all children and especially raising her own seven. She would take care of the whole neighborhood even if it took slicing the pie a little smaller to feed a little more.She worked at shoe shops, then earned her diploma, had a career for years at JFM, Homes, Inc., also bartended for a while when she left Mechanic Falls and moved to Moosehead Region. Then became a Phlebotomist at The Plasma Center where she was dearly loved by all. She enjoyed yard saling, a good haggle, thrift shops, and antiques. Well known for the love of music her crazy energy rocking her tie die and her Happy hippie hay. Gloria is survived by Micheal E. Robinson of 42 years; daughters, Andrea of Lewiston, Bobbie and Ken, Amber and Jeff Brown, and Elizabeth and Kevin, of Auburn, sons, Micheal and Melinda of Litchfield and Edward and Angela of Vassaboro, Dalton Banton of Litchfield; grandchildren, Sophia, Marie, Jody, Kamar, Victoria, Carlton, Aneeda, Mariah, Makayla, Gabrielle, Ashley, Oryarna, Destinie, Brooklyn, Evin, Logan, Lauren, Indianna, Kaycie, Holdyn, Mason, Harper, Timmy, Ryan, Jamiel and Ragan; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Wilred and Laurier Morrissette, Auburn, Archie and Tina Morrissette, Lisbon; Jerald, Joseph and Diane Morrissette Lewiston. Sisters Pearl and Gene Benner, Jeannie and Robert Mckenna, Auburn; several brother and sister-in-laws; also many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by father, Laurier J. Morrissette, mother, Maxine M. Martin; daughter, Lynn M. Robinson; sisters, Betsy Wood, Brenda Hill, Sonja Hodgkins, brother, Raymond Morrissette; niece, Melissa-Jo Wood; nrother-in-law, Eddie Hill. Celebration of life on Sept. 19 at 21 Mills St., Lisbon at 1 p.m. All is welcome to attend and pay respects to Gloria and Family. “Pals Forever” “Why worry when you can Pray”

