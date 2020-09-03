I have tried to understand what it would be like to walk in someone else’s skin, to view racism from inside black, brown or red skin, if only to see a much different world — filled with hatred and anger toward the skin I am wearing.

A person’s skin color is chosen at conception and we are meant to live out our lives as intended by our maker.

The hatred whirling around this great country is instigated by those who wish to divide us again into a black and white society.

Kamala Harris is being verbally abused by those who wish to label her and put her into one of those slots — slots used by people who need to feel superior.

The media also use words meant only to categorize her, such as saying she is the first Black/Asian woman to be nominated for vice president. Yes she is, but she is also a lawyer and a senator. Sarah Palin and Geraldine Ferraro were never described as the first white women to be nominated to be vice president.

Can we look beyond the color of her skin and see the well-educated woman that she is?

Carole Richards, Livermore

