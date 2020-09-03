OXFORD — The town of Oxford has announced that water levels on Thompson Lake will be drawn down starting Sept. 8 this year in anticipation of dam rehabilitation work starting up. The drawdown is normally done after Columbus Day over a two-week period.

“In order to take advantage of warmer temperatures within a short construction window, we decided to start the project in September,” said Town Manager Butch Asselin in a statement. “The drawdown is necessary for cofferdam placement and to put the town in compliance with the Natural Resources Protection Act permit.”

Bancroft Contracting of South Paris will start cofferdam installation on Sept. 14 and then rehabilitate the dam’s non-functioning east gate and do other maintenance. The project is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Asselin suggests that starting Sept. 8 any residents with water craft on the lake start monitoring water levels daily and make arrangements to get their boats out earlier than usual. The lake is currently at 20 inches.

“Water levels will decrease to 33 inches below the dam benchmark line which is what it is typically seen during the winter months,” he said. “For further information on the dam project or water levels please contact your local municipal officials, or call the Oxford Town Office.”

The Thompson Lake dam, which after years of neglect has frustrated Oxford and neighboring communities with waterfront property, Casco, Otisfield and Poland, will require multiple, scheduled repairs and maintenance projects.

It also has been the target of criminal mischief recently. Earlier this year vandals unsuccessfully tried to remove stop logs of the east gate. Two weeks ago vandals were able to pull up stop logs on the dam’s west gate, which caused the water level of the lake to drop three inches below normal. The Thompson Mill building was also painted with graffiti.

“If the east gate logs had been removed, it could have begun an unstoppable drain of the lake,” Asselin said. “We’ve added flood lights and security cameras. Bancroft is aware of the incidents and the Oxford Police Department will increase patrol of the mill going forward.”

