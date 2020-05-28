Thompson Lake is man-made, supported by a dam now ancient and urgently in need of repair.

The dam is the linchpin in a huge and thriving community, without which that community would cease to exist as we know it. The dam is threatened by age, neglect and by climate change. One massive rainfall in one moment can destroy everything. The total cost of such an increasingly likely event is budget-busting.

Imagine it happening tomorrow.

The Oxford Board of Selectmen has been trying to make repairs to the dam but concern for costs continues to delay those efforts. Think about it. Think about two dams in Michigan collapsing. Everyone knew the dams were in danger. Delay produced an opportunity for devastation.

A massive storm could drain that lake tomorrow. We cannot allow delay to continue. The Oxford Board of Selectmen must take immediate action. I call on Scott Hunter, chairman of the board, to take the initiative.

The Thompson Lake Environmental Association is actively involved in caring for the lake. Members need to push for action on the dam.

Residents need to act now to save Thompson Lake.

Hubert Kauffman, Oxford

