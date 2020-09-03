DALLAS PLANTATION — Three people from Franklin, Oxford and Cumberland counties were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night after police stopped their car on Dallas Hill Road for a taillight out.

Deputies Alan Elmes and David Davol, and U.S. Border Patrol Agent Nye and his K-9 found 7 grams of fentanyl and 2 grams of methamphetamine, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Thursday. Arrested were:

• Jesse Coffin, 31, of Dallas Plantation on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and operating while license is suspended or revoked, one prior.

• Angelica D. Thurlow, 19, of Standish on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

• Craig Cowper, 41, of East Dixfield on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The traffic stop occurred about 9:30 p.m. and during the search, Nichols said, one of the suspects took a vial of a drug and hid it in the bumper. An officer found it, he said.

All three were taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington and given summonses to appear in court, Nichols said.

Convictions for the drug charges and for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person are each punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Convictions for operating with a suspended or revoked license and for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit are each punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

