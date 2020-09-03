COVID-19 surges again in France. Scientists said that it would. Chicken pox recedes and reappears as shingles. Primary onsets of COVID-19 have been survived with second attacks ending in death.

There is more to worry about than death. Yale’s doctor John Brennan has revealed scarring that could mean permanent heart damage. Neurological research from Columbia finds beyond “Covid Toe” there can be motor dysfunction in all the extremities, memory loss and other brain damage.

Suicides are high now; imagine the toll “survivor’s guilt” will take. A daughter begged her father not to believe it was a hoax. He was both boots in the Trump camp and wouldn’t listen. She will be haunted. Was there something she could have done, or said, to give him a come-to-Jesus moment? Burying a father is bad. Burying a child is hell.

Trump doesn’t learn from history. I hope other people do.

Vicki Broomhall Amoroso, Rumford

« Previous

Next »