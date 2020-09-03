After the GOP convention, conservative columnist David Brooks wrote: “The Trump family is emotionally closed, isolated by enmity and driven by a powerful desire to dominate.”

Maryanne Barry, a retired federal judge, said of her brother: “He has no principles.” “Donald is cruel.” “You can’t trust him.” “He was a brat” and a “liar.”

The pandemic killed tens of thousands while he dithered and claimed it would just disappear. His administration still lacks a national strategy to attack it, beyond pressuring the CDC to stop testing those who may have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive — thereby suppressing the numbers leading up to the election.

Want numbers? The U.S. has just over 4% of global population, but about 25% of all pandemic cases.

“I alone can fix it,” Trump crowed in 2016. How did that work out?

Now he rants about “anarchy” and violence in . . . Trump’s America.

Dave Griffiths, Mechanic Falls

