After the GOP convention, conservative columnist David Brooks wrote: “The Trump family is emotionally closed, isolated by enmity and driven by a powerful desire to dominate.”

Maryanne Barry, a retired federal judge, said of her brother: “He has no principles.” “Donald is cruel.” “You can’t trust him.” “He was a brat” and a “liar.”

The pandemic killed tens of thousands while he dithered and claimed it would just disappear. His administration still lacks a national strategy to attack it, beyond pressuring the CDC to stop testing those who may have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive — thereby suppressing the numbers leading up to the election.

Want numbers? The U.S. has just over 4% of global population, but about 25% of all pandemic cases.

“I alone can fix it,” Trump crowed in 2016. How did that work out?

Now he rants about  “anarchy” and violence in . . . Trump’s America.

Dave Griffiths, Mechanic Falls

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles