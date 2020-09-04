Webster Lodge holding curbside lunch

WALES — Members of Webster Lodge In Wales announce they will be holding a curbside lunch from noon to 2 p.m. or until the 200 meals are gone on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Oak Hill High School, 56 School Road in Wales.

Guests will have their choice of lobster rolls or pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw or beans. Cost is $8 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Bikes for Books program and Project Graduation.

