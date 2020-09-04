Webster Lodge holding curbside lunch
WALES — Members of Webster Lodge In Wales announce they will be holding a curbside lunch from noon to 2 p.m. or until the 200 meals are gone on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Oak Hill High School, 56 School Road in Wales.
Guests will have their choice of lobster rolls or pulled pork sandwiches with coleslaw or beans. Cost is $8 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Bikes for Books program and Project Graduation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
CASA Hires New Coordinator- Chu-O’Neil
-
Connections
Community briefs to run Sept. 5
-
Connections
Community meal
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Scrappy Chef: Life and Lemons
-
Connections
Cub Scout Pack 585 looking to rebuild, holding yard sale