FARMINGTON – Leigh A. Whittle, 89, a lifelong resident of Auburn passed away at the Edgewood Living and Rehabilitation Center Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

He was born in Lewiston August 30, 1931, the youngest son of Donald W. and Birdena M. Whittle. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1948. He served in the United States Naval Construction Battalion Six from 1952 to 1956 as a heavy equipment operator, and was discharged as a Petty Officer Second Class.

Prior to retirement, he worked in various capacities for 37 years at the former Hall and Knight Company in Lewiston.

He is survived by a brother, Richard G. Whittle of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by an older brother, Donald L. Whittle.

Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home of Lewiston.

