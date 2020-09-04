SABATTUS – With Profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Jason on Friday, August 28, 2020, in a tragic accident. Jason passed away doing what he loved, riding his Harley.

Jason was born in Loma Linda, Calif., to James “Jim” Cyr and the late Evelia “Eve” Leyva Cyr. Jason moved across country with his parents from San Bernardino, Calif. to Sabattus at the age of 2. Jason attended Oak Hill High School and the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. Jason had a special bond with all of his family and friends.

He loved riding and working on motorcycles, snowboarding, playing hockey, lacrosse, wrestling, and was an avid football player for many years including at the 1998 Lobster Bowl.

Jason was a very loving and devoted father, son, brother and friend to all. He had a heart the size of the moon, was a gentle giant whom was intelligent, skilled, funny, loving, strong, self-taught, and kind. Everyone that knew Jason adored, him. He missed being apart from his sister and all of his California family. He was employed for 20 years with Doten’s Construction, Inc., where the Doten family became a special part of his life. Jason is deeply loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

He is survived by his father, James, stepmother, Renee; sister, Erica Cyr; daughter, Alysia (and her mother, Desiree Knowles), who inherited his strong work ethic, strong mind, and love of family; daughter, Zinnia (and her mother, Meaghan Larlee,) who has many of her father’s qualities and will always love him dearly; son, Jason, II (and his mother, Becky St. Pierre) who is his mirror image, has his father’s big heart and love of sports); stepsister, Megan Ouellette, stepbrother, Brad Ouellette; many uncles, aunts and cousins from coast to coast; nephew, Jonah Cortez; companion, Janet Perrine and son Isaiah; godmother, Mary Leyva; his wonderful work family and friends that were like brothers to him.

Jason was predeceased by his mother, Evelia (Leyva) Cyr; maternal grandparents, Maria and Jose Francisco Leyva and fraternal grandparents, Jacques Cyr and Lorraine Groleau Gomm;

The family would like to express gratitude to all the family, friends and Doten’s Construction work family for all the support during this difficult time.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sept. 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street in Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the “Memorial Fund for Jason Cyr” at

Dirigo Federal Union

391 Main St.

Lewiston, ME 04240

Thank You

