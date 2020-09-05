I have heard Donald Trump enthusiasts say they feel safer with him in the White House than they would with Joe Biden.

What does “safe” mean here?

Trump has put frontline workers in danger with his incoherent “leadership” on the virus. A smaller proportion of people here are safe from the coronavirus than in Vietnam, which has far fewer resources.

He has ignored the economic desperation of millions of people.

He has attacked peaceful protesters with paramilitary police operations.

He has no interest in keeping women or communities of color safe from exploitation and oppression.

He has exposed the planet to increased warming.

He has not kept the truth safe from his malignant fabrications.

He has undermined the mechanisms of democracy with his outlandish schemes.

“Safety” increasingly looks like guns and bunkers for an entitled few, with no regard for the rest of us, the Earth, or our principles.

Mary Hunter, Lewiston

