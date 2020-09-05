AUBURN – Raynald Pleau, 80, of Auburn, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn with his son by his side. He was born in Lewiston on July 1, 1940, to parents Yvonne and Ernest Pleau. He was married to Beatrice (Brown) Pleau in Connecticut on Dece. 29, 1962. Raynald loved to play bingo, slot machines at the casino. He worked for many years as a dispatcher for Ace security until his retirement.Raynald was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Beatrice; his parents; and a daughter, Denise Springer of Lewiston.He is survived by two sons, Gary of Auburn and Ricky and his wife Marie of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Destiny Lemieux of Lewiston, Eric Pleau of Wells and Cory Pleau of Auburn, Gregory, Vanessa, Aleeyah, and Ricky Jr. Pleau, all of Greenville, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Christian and Gracelyn Pleau of Wells; sisters, Carmen Veilleux and Jacqueline Doucette; his favorite nephew, Coq; sisters-in-law, Theresa Pleau and Nora Pleau, a brother-in-law, Clarence Madore; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

