Androscoggin County
• Terry Bothwell, 26, of Wells, on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route 136 in Durham.
• Kelsey Enman, 31, of Topsham, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxicant, 1:38 a.m. Saturday on Newell Brook Road in Durham.
• Wolfe Raasumaa, 23, of South Paris, on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property, violation of protective order, violating conditions of release, and criminal mischief, 2:57 a.m. Saturday on Carpenter Road in Poland.
Lewiston
• Isar Coleman, 37, of Buxton, on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence assault, 9:50 a.m. Saturday at Motel 6.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Sister Renee Turcotte, OP
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Ruth Miller
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Rolande M. (St. Pierre) Ayotte
-
Obituaries
Obituary: x
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox outslug Blue Jays, 9-8