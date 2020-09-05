TURNER — Fall is almost here and farms are getting ready for pick-you-own-apples season, but visitors may notice some changes this year.

Apples are a family business for Jeff Timberlake, whose family has owned Ricker Hill Orchards in Turner since 1803.

This season, the family is taking steps to protect apple pickers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many visitors, coming to Ricker Hill is a family tradition, but with the threat of COVID-19, there’s nothing traditional about 2020.

“This is supposed to be a good, fun family experience, and we want people to have that. So we’re going to do what we can do to make people relaxed, and not feel as if they’re putting themselves in danger,” Timberlake said.

For the 2020 season, you will see more sanitizing stations throughout the farm. Timberlake has hired extra staff to help disinfect. There will be no bounce houses for the kids, and activity areas are more spread out.

Timberlake says it is a financial strain to be CDC compliant, but he says he hopes it’s all worth it in the end.

In peak season, Ricker Hill sees more than one thousand visitors a day, many crowding the store to order the very popular donuts, but now only about 15 people will be allowed in at a time.

Among other changes listed in the orchard’s 2020 COVID Response Plan, one of the biggest differences visitors will notice is in the store. Instead of ordering donuts inside, place your order outside at the window, and pick them up when called.

Donuts and baked goods can also be purchased online, a new service this summer that farm staff say has been very successful so far.

The farm is encouraging visitors to make other purchases online as well, including tickets for activities. Because of group size limitations, they warn that some things may sell out or reach capacity.

The farm is keeping as much of their operation outdoors as possible.

“We got a vast open space, so people can spread out, you can have your social distancing, you can do the things you need to do to come pick apples and be safe and feel safe about it and enjoy the experience,” Timberlake said.

