WATERVILLE — Two people were arrested Friday night after shots allegedly were fired from inside their vehicle.

Sgt. Joshua Woods said that police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting. The incident was reported at 10:01 p.m. near 23 Oak St. and witnesses at the scene provided a description of the vehicle.

Woods said the vehicle was described as a black BMW but did not have any more details on Saturday. Following the incident, an officer saw the vehicle traveling on Main Street.

From there, Woods said, the officer made a U-turn to follow the vehicle, which led to a short chase along Main Street, Pleasant Street and Western Avenue before it ended on Brooklyn Street near Waterville Senior High School.

Woods added that there were no injuries and the shots that were fired hit an unoccupied vehicle.

The driver, Abigail Scott, 25, of Fairfield, was charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, failing to stop for an officer and aggravated reckless conduct. Woods was not able to provide details on speeds during the chase.

Tyler Harriman Greenlaw, 26, of Fairfield was also arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated reckless conduct, possession of a firearm when prohibited and criminal mischief.

Woods did not have information on how many shots were fired on Oak Street.

