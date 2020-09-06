“My generals,” “my judges” and “whatever I do is legal because I am the president,” are words of an aspiring dictator, not a democratically-elected president.

Referring to part of the country as “Trump’s America” means he is not president of the entire country.

Referring to the press as “enemies of the state” is acting in the same manner as dictators.

Pandering to white nationalists and QAnon foments hate and bigotry, not law and order. He will align himself with anyone who compliments him.

His slowness to acknowledge and act to fight COVID-19 has cost the loss of lives.

He refuses to condemn the murder of two protestors in Kenosha but, instead, defends the accused murderer.

When he says he will make “you” safer and protect the suburbs, he is talking to white people.

It is time to protect America’s democracy by changing leadership on Nov. 3.

Stan Tetenman, Poland

