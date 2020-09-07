100 Years Ago: 1920

Frost was reported on the low lands yesterday morning by farmers coming in from outside.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The architect’s design for the new major Auburn office of First-Manufacturers National Bank of Lewiston and Auburn was made public today by Woodbury C. Titcomb, president of the bank. The three-story structure will be constructed on the former Olfene market site between Spring and Railroad Streets. The First Bank will occupy the entire first floor and part of the second floor with the remainder available for office rental space. In making the announcement, it was stressed that the new office will be the major office of the First Bank in Auburn, with construction to start this fall and it is expected that it will be completed by late 1971. The new building was designed by the Lewiston Architects of Wright, Woolston and Turner with Carroll & Taylor Associates of Auburn as the structural engineers. It is anticipated that the general contract will be awarded soon.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Definite news has been received from the biplane which passed over Auburn, Monday afternoon. It was believed at that time to be that of Aviator Harry Jones of Old Orchard and it has been learned that this belief was well-founded and also that William H. Turgeon, formerly of Western Avenue, accompanied Mr. Jones on his trip from Rumford to Old Orchard. Mrs. Edward C. Wyman, 7 Cushman Place, Auburn, found in her garden, a message dropped from the machine by Mr. Turgeon, and directed to his mother, Mrs. Euene J.M.Turgeon, of 58 Western Ave., Auburn.

